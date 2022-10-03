Haberman book: Trump wanted to wear Superman shirt after COVID hospital stay

Maggie Haberman reports in "Confidence Man," out Tuesday, that when former President Trump was about to be discharged after COVID treatment, he had an idea that he eventually abandoned:

"He came up with a plan he told associates was inspired by the singer James Brown, whom he loved watching toss off his cape while onstage, but it was in line with his love of professional wrestling as well."

[H]e would be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a chair and, once outdoors, he would dramatically stand up, then open his button-down dress shirt to reveal [a] Superman logo beneath it. (Trump was so serious about it that he called the campaign headquarters to instruct an aide, Max Miller, to procure the Superman shirts; Miller was sent to a Virginia big-box store.)

Trump returned to the White House on Marine One after a three-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center in October 2020.

Go deeper: More from the book