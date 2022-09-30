New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reports in her book — "Confidence Man," out Tuesday — that former President Trump had threatened internally to go after her phone records to expose leakers.

Driving the news: "Trump, angry about my published stories, would bellow that he wanted administration officials to obtain my phone records and identify my sources," Haberman writes.

"It did not appear that anyone ever acted on it."

Why it matters: News organizations go to great lengths to prevent the government from seeing their communications, in part to protect the identity of sources who help expose what's really going on.

Context: N.Y. Times columnist Frank Bruni says "Donald Can’t Quit Maggie," which pretty much sums it up.

Trump, in the course of giving Haberman three interviews for this book, told aides: "I love being with her; she’s like my psychiatrist."

Trump's obsession: He has called her "Maggot Haberman" and tweeted in 2018: "Maggie Haberman, a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access."

In February, he repeated in a statement about the book that she "knows nothing about me."

What we're hearing: When there's a negative story in The Times, Trump privately calls it "Maggie's story"— no matter the author.

Trump has been known to rant: "I never speak to her." Aides roll their eyes.

Joe Klein, in a N.Y. Times review of "Confidence Man," calls Haberman "famously formidable":

"The only other journalist who can match her access to a recent president is Lou Cannon, who spent much of a lifetime covering Ronald Reagan."

"She is an exemplar of her craft, relentless, judicious and even-keeled, giving credit, where due, to her colleagues and fellow biographers."

When asked about Trump's threat about Haberman's records, spokesman Taylor Budowich responded with his standard comment about Haberman's book:

"While coastal elites obsess over boring books chock-full of anonymously-sourced mistruths, America is a nation in decline. President Trump is focused on Saving America, and there's nothing the Fake News can do about it."

