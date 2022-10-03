Indonesia will hold an independent inquiry into one of the deadliest disasters at a soccer game, the country's chief security minister announced Monday.

Driving the news: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he requested the country's police chief to launch "a thorough investigation" and for security at soccer matches to be evaluated after at least 125 people died on Saturday after police deployed tear gas in a packed stadium and a stampede ensued, per the New York Times.

There's been mounting anger at the police response when supporters of home team Arema F.C. ran onto the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium after their loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya, the Guardian reports.

Officials confirmed 17 children were among those killed in the tragedy.

What's next: Mahfud MD, Indonesia's chief security minister, said the independent inquiry would take about two weeks, according to a NYT translation of his announcement.

Investigators will look into whether laws were broken, compensation for victims, and how to prevent future stadium disasters, per the NYT.

