Indonesia will hold an independent inquiry into one of the deadliest disasters at a soccer game, the country's chief security minister announced Monday.

Driving the news: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he requested the country's police chief to launch "a thorough investigation" and for security at soccer matches to be evaluated after at least 125 people died following officers' deployment of tear gas in a packed stadium that caused a stampede on Saturday, per the New York Times.

There's been mounting anger at the police response to supporters of home team Arema F.C. running onto the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium following their 3-2 loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya, which left 17 children among the dead, the Guardian reports.

What's next: Mahfud MD, Indonesia's chief security minister, said the independent inquiry would take roughly two weeks, according to an NYT translation of his announcement.

Investigators will look into whether laws were broken, compensation for victims and how to prevent future stadium disasters, per the NYT.

