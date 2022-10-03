Eric Herschmann, a top White House lawyer to President Trump, confirms to Axios he is now lead counsel to NFL legend Brett Favre, who is embroiled in a welfare-funds scandal in his home state of Mississippi.

Why it matters: The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is at the center of Mississippi’s biggest-ever public corruption case.

What's happening: Herschmann confirmed his new role after it was disclosed to Axios by a source close to the case.

Herschmann has talked with Favre multiple times, and spent several weeks reviewing years of text messages, emails and contracts, the source said.

The lawyer concluded Favre shouldn’t be indicted, and has convincing defenses if he were. Then he agreed to represent him.

"I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong," Herschmann said. "Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help."

"To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct," Herschmann added.

Catch me up: Mississippi, one of the nation's poorest states, spent millions in anti-poverty money on a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre graduated and his daughter played volleyball.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit in May against Favre and others to recover more than $20 million in "squandered" public money.

Text messages filed in court last month indicated Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) discussed using public funds for a football practice facility.

Favre, 52, endorsed Trump in 2020 with a tweet that said in part: "My Vote is for what makes this country great."

Favre lawyer Bud Holmes told Front Office Sports on Thursday that he no longer represented Favre on the welfare allegations, but didn't know who the new lawyer was.

Context: Herschmann, 60, based in Austin, was one of Trump’s most trusted aides, and represented Trump at his first impeachment trial. His White House title was senior adviser.

Herschmann gave videotaped testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee. His contemporary art caused a stir when clips were played at a hearing.

He has been subpoenaed by the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Herschmann and Favre were connected by mutual friends.

Go deeper: The fall of Brett Favre