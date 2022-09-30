Rep. Susan Wild tapped as Ethics Committee chair

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) is being tapped to serve as the next chair of the House Committee on Ethics to replace Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), who resigned on Friday.

Why it matters: The development, first reported by Axios, is a boost to Wild, a frontline Democrat whose district in the Philadelphia suburbs is rated "lean Republican" by Cook Political Report, in the final stretch of the campaign.

The context: The committee, which has an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, is charged with investigating allegations of misconduct against members of Congress and doling out punishments.

The intrigue: Both of the committee's top members are now newcomers to the job, and the typically 10-member panel is currently two members short.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) ascended to the ranking member position in August after the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.).

Wild and Guest were both second in seniority behind Deutch and Walorski respectively.

New members have not been appointed to fill their old seats.

What they're saying: "The daughter of a journalist and an Air Force officer, Congresswoman Wild’s devotion to public service is in her DNA – and she will wield her gavel with the profound humility and reverence that it demands," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement announcing the appointment.