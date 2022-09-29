Sen. Maggie Hassan's (D-N.H.) campaign manager is warning donors and supporters that it may be in more trouble than polling suggests, disputing the idea GOP challenger Don Bolduc can easily be defeated, according to a copy of an email sent to donors, obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The email, sent Wednesday night, represents a late effort by Hassan's campaign to light a fire under donors and undercuts the narrative that Bolduc's extremist reputation paired with the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, will deliver Hassan an automatic win.

That race could be pivotal to whether Democrats retain control of the Senate.

Driving the news: The email — written by Hassan's campaign director Aaron Jacobs — lays out major fundraising and polling concerns and questions Democrats' strength ahead of November.

Hassan's finance director, Meg Platt, is cc-ed on the email.

What they're saying: "I wanted to be clear with you about where things stand — and to correct some of the narratives we have seen about this race, that to be frank, do not reflect the reality we are seeing on the ground here in New Hampshire," Jacobs writes.

Details: The email makes four key arguments:

1. "National Republicans Are Pouring in $30 Million to Defeat Senator Hassan & Outspending Democrats"

2. Public Polling is Wrong — Again

Jacobs recalls last cycle's Senate race in Maine, where Sara Gideon was seen as leading Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) only to lose.

3. "The National Environment Has Not Magically Changed for Democrats"

"In fact, there are clear signs that the ground is shifting away from Democrats again and, given historical trends in midterm elections and particular headwinds in 2022, the national environment continues to remain very challenging for our party."

4. More resources are needed to make the case on abortion rights

Read the email.