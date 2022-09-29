23 mins ago - World
NATO labels Nord Stream pipeline leaks result of "sabotage"
NATO formally labeled the mysterious leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines detected earlier this week the result of deliberate sabotage and warned that such attacks would be met with a collective response from the organization.
Driving the news: "All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage," NATO said in a press release Thursday.
- "Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response," the statement added.
- "NATO is committed to deter and defend against hybrid attacks," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, noting that the "sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines is of deep concern."