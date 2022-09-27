Nord Stream pipeline leaks spark sabotage fears

Two undersea pipelines crucial to delivering Russian natural gas to Germany were hit with mysterious leaks on Thursday, prompting concerns of sabotage.

Why it matters: The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been central to the energy crisis that has enveloped Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While Nord Stream 2 hasn't entered commercial operation — its certification was halted on the eve of the invasion — Nord Stream 1 provided a crucial pathway for Russian gas to reach Europe until earlier this month, when Russia closed the pipeline citing maintenance concerns.

The big picture: Two leaks were detected in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. While neither pipe was operating at the time the leaks were discovered, both were filled with gas, Reuters reported.

Nord Stream AG confirmed in a statement that "the Nord Stream 1 control center registered a pressure drop on both strings of the gas pipeline," adding that an investigation is underway.

Sweden's Maritime Authority issued a warning for ships to maintain a five nautical mile distance from the sites of the leaks, which were registered near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she "cannot rule out" sabotage. The country's maritime authority echoed Sweden's warning, noting that ships could lose buoyancy if they're in the vicinity of the leaks and that there remains a risk of the leaked gas igniting at the water's surface and in the air, AP reported.

What they're saying: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday the leaks were a cause for concern and acknowledged the possibility of sabotage along the pipeline. "No option can be ruled out right now," he said, Reuters reported.