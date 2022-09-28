Nord Stream pipeline leaks were act of sabotage, EU says
The mysterious leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines detected Tuesday were the "result of a deliberate act," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement Wednesday on behalf of the union's 27 members.
Driving the news: While Borrell did not name a culprit, he added that "safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all."
What they're saying: “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act," Borrell added.
- “We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security.”
- “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”
State of play: Former CIA Director John Brennan told CNN on Wednesday that he believes the leaks were a result of sabotage most likely by Russia.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday dismissed suggestions that Russia could be behind the leaks as "quite predictable and also predictably stupid," Reuters reported.
The big picture: The pipelines have been central to the energy crisis that has enveloped Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Nord Stream 1 providing a crucial pathway for Russian gas to reach Europe until earlier this month, when Russia closed the pipeline.
- Swedish and Danish maritime authorities warned ships to avoid the area out of safety concerns.