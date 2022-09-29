Here's your Thursday pick-me-up: It's National Coffee Day and savings are brewing on cups of joe.

The big picture: Coffee is considered the most popular beverage with 66% of Americans drinking it each day, more than any other beverage including tap water, according to data from the National Coffee Association.

Yes, but: Coffee prices have increased nearly 18% with inflation in the last year and chains have raised prices across the menu.

Reality check: Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said earlier this month that the coffee giant has seen record demand.

“We have been immune from any recognition whatsoever that there is a downturn in customer traffic, a downturn in ticket,” Schultz said at the company's Sept. 12 investor day in Seattle.

Flashback: Pumpkin spice season got off to an early start at Dunkin' and Starbucks brought back its PSL and fall menu Aug. 30.

National Coffee Day deals and freebies 2022

Loyalty has its perks and being signed up for rewards programs is needed to get the majority of these Coffee Day deals, which are available Thursday unless otherwise noted.

Be smart: Not all locations are participating so to be on the safe side consider checking before heading out.

Biggby National Coffee Day freebie

Biggby Coffee has posted a coupon on Twitter for a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee to use Thursday at participating locations.

Upgrades are available for a cost, the chain said.

Burger King National Coffee Day deal

Burger King’s freebie for Coffee Day is only during breakfast in the BK app or for orders on the chain's website.

Details: Get a free small iced coffee with a $1 or more purchase through Friday from 6 to 10:30am with the online offer.

Dunkin' Coffee Day free cup with purchase

Dunkin’ loyalty members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Thursday. The current loyalty program DDPerks will soon be replaced by the new Dunkin' Rewards.

Fine print: Cold brew is excluded and dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

Dutch Bros National Coffee Day contest

Dutch Bros has a contest for its rewards members who scan their Dutch Pass on Thursday with the chance to win free coffee for a year.

EG America National Coffee Day freebie

SmartPay Rewards App users can get a free coffee Thursday at Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil and Fastrac stores.

Details: A coupon will be automatically loaded to members’ accounts and can be used to get any hot or iced coffee in any size.

Krispy Kreme Coffee Day free coffee and doughnut

Visit a participating Krispy Kreme Thursday and get a free brewed coffee.

Meanwhile, the chain's rewards members will also receive a free doughnut of choice.

Love’s National Coffee Day $1 coffee deal

Love’s Travel Stops has any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 Thursday.

Purchase through the chain’s app and proceeds will go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

McDonald’s Coffee Day app deal

McDonald’s has a daily deal for coffee lovers. With the chain’s app get any size premium-roast coffee or iced coffee for 99 cents through the end of the year.

Between the lines: The offer can be redeemed once per day at participating restaurants nationwide.

Panera National Coffee Day deal

Panera Bread is offering new subscribers of its Unlimited Sip Club two months free Thursday.

Existing members will get $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies with a one-time app offer.

The chain told Axios it is holding its first MyPanera Week through Oct. 5 for loyalty members with “exclusive perks.”

Peet's Coffee Day freebie and discount

Peet's Coffee is giving away free small drip coffee Thursday with any purchase and 20% off roasted coffee beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules in Coffeebars nationwide.

Pilot Flying J Coffee Day free cup

Loyalty members can get a free cup of coffee at more than 650 participating travel centers across the country Thursday.

Details: Choose from any size dispensed hot, iced, cold brew or frozen coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus app.

Sheetz free cold brew for Coffee Day

Sheetz is giving away free cold brew coffee Thursday with the purchase of any in-store item.

Between the lines: The promotion is for My Sheetz Rewardz members and can be redeemed through the chain’s app for any size cold brew at more than 660 locations.

Smoothie King National Coffee Day smoothie deal

Smoothie King has a few National Coffee Day deals including an offer to get a 20-ounce Espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothie for $5 before 11am.

Separately, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members who buy a coffee smoothie will get a reward for a free smoothie to be used at a later date.

Members also have a free espresso shot reward in their accounts that expires Sept. 30.

Starbucks Coffee Day 2022

Starbucks doesn’t have a National Coffee Day deal this year, but rewards members can earn 25 stars when they bring in a clean, reusable cup for their drink to be made in, according to the company.

Meanwhile, customers who bring in a reusable cup can also save 10 cents on their drinks.

Tim Hortons National Coffee Day deal

Tim Hortons U.S. locations are offering a medium hot or iced coffee Thursday for 25 cents when you order on the chain’s app or website.

A deal for International Coffee Day kicks off Saturday with a medium hot or iced coffee in October when ordered on the app or website.

Wawa National Coffee Day free coffee

New and existing Wawa Rewards members get a free cup of self-serve coffee up to 24 ounces Thursday with an offer on the chain's app.

Between the lines: The offer excludes iced coffee and is limited to one per customer. It cannot be redeemed at self-checkout registers.

Wendy's free coffee for Coffee Day

The fast-food chain is giving free small coffee beverages with a purchase in the Wendy's app Thursday through Oct. 5.

Fine print: The deal is valid for one-time use but can be used on the Frosty-ccino and other coffee drinks.

International Coffee Day

What’s next: International Coffee Day is Oct. 1 but is a lesser-known coffee day by way of deals.

