Buccaneers-Chiefs game may move to Minneapolis due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday may be moved to Minneapolis as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc in Florida, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: The primetime game may be moved to U.S. Bank Stadium if there is too much damage from the storm to play at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the NFL told ESPN.

It was not immediately clear when the final decision would be made.

What they're saying: The NFL won't do anything to "negatively impact public safety efforts in the affected areas," executive vice president Jeff Miller told ESPN.

"This is only a contingency," he said, "but we will remain nimble and adaptable."

The big picture: Hurricane Ian's center is expected to move onshore Wednesday afternoon as more than 2 million people in Florida are under evacuation orders, Axios' Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.