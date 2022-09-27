California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) continued his pledge to protect abortion access for people both in and outside of California with a new slate of bills signed into law on Tuesday.

The big picture: California is one of several blue states that have rushed to expand abortion access and prepare for an influx in patients following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The new laws:

Ensure that pregnancy loss is not criminalized.

Protect people from criminal and civil liabilities in cases of miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or perinatal death due to causes that occurred in utero.

Prohibits a health care provider from releasing abortion seekers' medical records in response to a subpoena or out-of-state request.

Bars law enforcement and California corporations from cooperating with out-of-state entities in regard to abortion in the state.

Requires health plans to cover certain over-the-counter birth control without cost sharing.

Prohibits employment-related discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

Expands training options for abortion care.

What he's saying: "An alarming number of states continue to outlaw abortion and criminalize women, and it’s more important than ever to fight like hell for those who need these essential services," Newsom said in a statement that praised the state legislature for being "on the frontlines of this fight."

"We’re doing everything we can to protect people from any retaliation for accessing abortion care while also making it more affordable to get contraceptives," he added.

Worth noting: Newsom previously signed into law a bill to protect abortion providers and patients from bans, lawsuits and penalties in other states.

He recently announced that the state has launched a website to help people access information about abortions, their legal rights and where to find providers.

