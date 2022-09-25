Special master will force Trump to "put up or shut up" : Ex-DOJ official

Sarah Isgur, a former senior official in the Department of Justice, says the special master in former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents case is challenging him to "put up or shut up" regarding some of the public statements he's made. Department senior official said on ABC's "This Week" show on Sunday.

Why it matters: Isgur's comments said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, are the latest among members of the GOP, as well as some Trump allies, who have voiced opposition to some of the president's claims regarding the materials discovered during the Mar-a-Lago search.

The most recent opposition has come after Trump claimed last week that the president has power to declassify documents "by thinking about it."

What they're saying: Isgur called it "fascinating" that Trump’s team picked U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, who served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and has dealt with so much with classified material, as one of the special master candidates.

Isgur said Dearie is telling Trump's lawyers that they need to say clearly in court "whether the president ever declassified anything" and "whether they actually believe and have evidence that anything was planted at Mar-a-Lago."

"All the things that Trump has said publicly, this judge is saying put up or shut up," Isgur said.

What's Next: Dearie has given Trump's legal team until September 30 to give evidence regarding some of the claims they have made regarding the FBI's search of his Florida residence.