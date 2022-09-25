Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on ABC's "This Week" disagreed with Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it.

Why it matters: Barrasso, the chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is one of several GOP senators to criticize the former president for his comments, while others have sidestepped questions.

What he's saying: “In terms of national security documents, we have to always use extreme caution," Barrasso said. "I’m on the Foreign Relations Committee — we deal with classified information all of the time — and are always very careful. I don’t know anything about the rules for when a president declassifies documents and information.

“What I do know and what I’d like to see from a Senate standpoint is I’d like to see the Department of Justice come to us and show us, in a classified setting, what the information is and what they’ve done," he added.

“I don’t think a president can declassify documents by saying so, by thinking about it."

The big picture: Several other GOP senators have also rejected Trump's declassification comments, CNN reports.