29 mins ago - World

Russian-controlled Ukraine regions vote on whether to join Russia

Rebecca Falconer
An interior view of Energodar (Enerhodar) City Council after operations have been completely halted in on September 11, 2022, in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine.
Inside a room of the Russian-occupied Energodar City Council in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine, earlier this month. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Residents in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine began voting in referendums on joining Russia on Friday morning.

The big picture: Russian-installed leaders were holding votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions from Friday through Tuesday in what's been widely slammed by Ukrainian, Western and other world leaders as a sham that could lead to the annexation of nearly 15% of Ukraine.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

