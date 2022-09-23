Oz releases health records, keeps focus on Fetterman’s stroke

Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Friday released his health records, as he competes in a closely watched race against the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who suffered a stroke in May.

Why it matters: The move comes as the Oz campaign continues to spotlight — and question — the health of Fetterman, whose stroke occurred just days before winning the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Details: Dr. Rebecca Kurth wrote in a four-page letter that Oz is in "overall excellent health," after an annual check up Thursday.

Kurth did note that his cholesterol is "borderline elevated," and recommended it be addressed by diet.

Oz also released an electrocardiogram from the same day that came out normal.

Of note: The editorial boards of both the Washington Post and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had called for Fetterman to release his health records, with the latter also asking this week for Oz to share his.

Although Fetterman hasn't yet released his medical records, he released a letter in June from his cardiologist, Ramesh Chandra, who wrote: "The prognosis I can give for John's heart is this: If he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he'll be fine."

Fetterman said in July that he was "feeling really good" and believes he is "one-hundred percent" mentally and physically prepared to run a tough campaign.

The big picture: The Pennsylvania race is one of the key swing contests in the 2022 midterms, and could determine which party controls the narrowly divided Senate, something crucial for the Biden administration's agenda.

Situational awareness: Oz has continued to press the issue of holding debates with Fetterman before early voting, which started Sept. 19 in the state.

Fetterman agreed to participate in a single October debate, but Oz insisted the first debate be in September .

The Fetterman campaign said it was working on accommodations for the candidate's lingering "auditory processing" problems.

