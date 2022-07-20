Fetterman says he's "feeling really good" and will resume campaigning "very soon"

Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, said that he is "feeling really good" in his first interview since suffering a stroke days before the Senate primary.

Driving the news: "I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100% able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are," Fetterman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Fetterman, 52, said that he believes he is "one-hundred percent" mentally and physically prepared to run a tough campaign against Mehmet Oz, who has the support of former President Trump.

He added that he didn't lose any of his memory from the stroke and that the only lingering symptom is "infrequent" hearing issues.

“Physically, I have no limits — and mentally, again, as I mentioned before, the only issue is that my hearing is still a little bit not perfect.”

"I might miss a word every now and then in a conversation, or I might slur two words. Even then, I think that’s infrequent," Fetterman told the Post-Gazette.

He also said in the interview that he has no "physical limits" and walks four to five miles every day in the summer heat.

The big picture: Fetterman said that he will be making physical appearances on the campaign trail "very soon," which would be welcome news to Democrats who worry that his health problems could jeopardize their chances of winning a crucial Senate seat this fall, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Catch up quick: Fetterman's campaign announced on May 15, two days before the state's primary, that he had suffered a stroke. He had a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

