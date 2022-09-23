Skip to main content
White House announces $1.5 billion to curb opioid crisis

Jacob Knutson
Used syringes collected by a counselling service in Washington, D.C., in April 2022.
Photo: Agnes Bun/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is giving $1.5 billion in funding to states and territories to help curb the U.S. opioid crisis, the White House said Friday.

Why it matters: Deaths from overdoses hit a new record of more than 107,000 throughout the 12-month period ending in December 2021, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What they're saying: "This funding goes to life-saving programs and policies," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing Friday.

  • "President Biden recognizes the devastating impact the opioid overdose epidemic has had on our nation, reaching large cities, small towns, tribal lands and every community in between," Jean-Pierre added.

The big picture: The funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the White House said.

  • The grants will help states and territories boost access to treatment programs for substance use disorder and "remove barriers to public-health interventions like naloxone," which can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
  • The White House said that more than $104 million will go toward "public, private, and non-profit entities working to expand access to treatment and prevention services for substance use disorder in rural communities."
  • $20.5 million in funding will also go toward organizations "that help connect individuals who have substance use disorders with community resources," the White House added.

