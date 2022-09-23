The Biden administration is giving $1.5 billion in funding to states and territories to help curb the U.S. opioid crisis, the White House said Friday.

Why it matters: Deaths from overdoses hit a new record of more than 107,000 throughout the 12-month period ending in December 2021, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Synthetic, natural, and semi-natural opioids accounted for a bulk of those overdose deaths.

More recently, drug deaths have fallen slightly to around 103,000 over the 12-month period ending in April 2022, the provisional data shows.

The funding comes after the Biden administration sent its first national drug control strategy to Congress earlier this year.

What they're saying: "This funding goes to life-saving programs and policies," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing Friday.

"President Biden recognizes the devastating impact the opioid overdose epidemic has had on our nation, reaching large cities, small towns, tribal lands and every community in between," Jean-Pierre added.

The big picture: The funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the White House said.

The grants will help states and territories boost access to treatment programs for substance use disorder and "remove barriers to public-health interventions like naloxone," which can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The White House said that more than $104 million will go toward "public, private, and non-profit entities working to expand access to treatment and prevention services for substance use disorder in rural communities."

$20.5 million in funding will also go toward organizations "that help connect individuals who have substance use disorders with community resources," the White House added.

