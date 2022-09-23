Drug treatment center admissions fell 23% during COVID

Data: Cantor, et. al, 2022, Analysis of Substance Use Disorder Treatment Admissions in the US by Sex and Race and Ethnicity Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Admissions to drug treatment facilities fell by more than 23% during the pandemic as substance use disorders and overdose deaths rose, a new analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows.

What they found: Almost every state saw fewer patients seek treatment during 2020 than in previous years.