Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's "illegal" attacks during visit to Armenia

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she delivered a "clear message of America's commitment to Armenia" on Monday following her visit to the country over the weekend.

Why it matters: During the trip, which came days after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia, Pelosi condemned Azerbaijan's "illegal and deadly" attack on the country's sovereign borders.

A delicate ceasefire is in place, with more than 200 soldiers already killed in the flare-up.

The big picture: The attack has raised fears of another war between the two countries over Nagorno-Karabakh, where a large-scale war in 2020 ended with a ceasefire agreement and nearly 5,000 dead on both sides.

What she's saying: "Make no mistake," Pelosi said during remarks at Yerevan's Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

"This assault is unacceptable and exclamatory and threatening prospects for the much-needed peace agreement to succeed," added Pelosi, who's the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia.

"We, our delegation, have been very outspoken in saying that this was initiated by the Azeris and that there has to be recognition of that."

Details: Pelosi traveled to the country with a congressional delegation including House Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), along with caucus member Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.).

The delegation met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom Pelosi described as "a valued partner in advancing security, prosperity and democracy in the Caucasus region."

Pelosi also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, laying a wreath to honor the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the genocide.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that he spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to "urge a disengagement of military forces and a return to peace negotiations."