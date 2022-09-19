U.S. military base targeted in failed rocket attack in Syria, CENTCOM says

The Green Village military base in northeast Syria that hosts American troops was subjected to a "failed" rocket attack on Sunday evening, the U.S. Central Command said.

The big picture: U.S. forces were investigating after three 107mm rockets "targeted to the base" and a fourth rocket was found along with rocket tubes at a launch point nearby, per a CENTCOM statement. The rockets "failed to strike U.S. or Coalition forces or equipment," it added.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but the U.S. military said in August that the base was targeted by Iran-backed militants.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.