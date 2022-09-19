20 mins ago - World
U.S. military base targeted in failed rocket attack in Syria, CENTCOM says
The Green Village military base in northeast Syria that hosts American troops was subjected to a "failed" rocket attack on Sunday evening, the U.S. Central Command said.
The big picture: U.S. forces were investigating after three 107mm rockets "targeted to the base" and a fourth rocket was found along with rocket tubes at a launch point nearby, per a CENTCOM statement. The rockets "failed to strike U.S. or Coalition forces or equipment," it added.
- It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but the U.S. military said in August that the base was targeted by Iran-backed militants.
