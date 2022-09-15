The Biden administration on Thursday announced the U.S. will provide another round of military aid to Ukraine, this time for $600 million, as Russia's invasion nears the seven-month mark.

Driving the news: The funds are intended for "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense," as well as for military education and training, President Biden said in a memorandum.

By the numbers: The U.S. last month announced nearly $3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, proceeded by other packages of $550 million, $1 billion and $775 million.

State of play: The latest aid package comes days after a Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russia's military to retreat from the Kharkiv region, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited this week.

