U.S. to send Ukraine additional $550 million in military aid

The United States will send an additional $550 million in security assistance to Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

Driving the news: The latest package, which the Biden administration will authorize later in the day, will include more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155 mm artillery systems, Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

With this, the Biden administration will have sent more than $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia first invaded its neighbor in late February, Kirby added.

More details: Kirby also welcomed the departure of the first ship from the port of Odessa in Ukraine since Russia began its blockade. Since the war began in February, Russia has blockaded Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea, contributing to a global food crisis.