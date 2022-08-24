U.S. announces nearly $3B aid package for Ukraine as it marks 6 months of war

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional nearly $3 billion in military aid as Ukraine marked six months since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as its independence day.

Why it matters: While earlier aid packages focused on fulfilling Ukraine's immediate needs for weapons and ammunition, this package focuses on ensuring Ukraine's medium- to long-term defense capabilities, funding contracts for weapons and equipment that may not be used for one to two years, AP reported.

State of play: The roughly $2.98 billion security assistance package — the largest provided by the U.S. thus far — will supply weapons and equipment via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, President Biden said in a statement.

"This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," Biden said.

What they're saying: "I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks," Biden said.

"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere," he added.

The big picture: The new aid package comes on top of other packages of $550 million, $1 billion and $775 million earlier this month.