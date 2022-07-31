Zelensky orders evacuation of Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the evacuation of the Donetsk region, where the fight against Russian forces continues at full force.

The big picture: As of mid-July, 80% of Donetsk residents had already fled the region, where Zelensky has accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in its strikes.

Driving the news: Zelensky urged the "hundreds of thousands of people" and "tens of thousands of children" who remain in the region to leave.

The Ukrainian government is organizing both logistical and financial assistance for people fleeing the combat zone, Zelensky added.

"We only need a decision from the people themselves, who have not yet made it for themselves," he said. "Go, we will help."

What he's saying: "The sooner it is done, the more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," Zelensky said.