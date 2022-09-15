NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers star LeBron James responded Wednesday to the one-year suspension and $10 million fine against Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams.

Driving the news: James expressed that Sarver should've received a tougher punishment, while Silver defended it, saying that “the consequences are severe.”

Catch up quick: An independent investigation found that Server engaged in workplace misconduct, including making "many sex-related comments" as well as "inappropriate comments on the physical appearance of female employees and other women," per the NBA.

They also found that he "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" and engaged in "inequitable conduct toward female employees," among other offenses, the league said.

What they're saying: "Our league definitely got this wrong," James said on Twitter.

"There is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. ... There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

Meanwhile, Silver said he doesn't have the right to take away a team from its owner.