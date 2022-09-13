Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams, has been suspended for one year after an independent investigation found he engaged in workplace misconduct, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The investigation found Server "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" and engaged in "inequitable conduct toward female employees," among other offenses, the league said.

The investigation found Sarver also "made many sex-related comments in the workplace" and "inappropriate comments on the physical appearance of female employees and other women," per the NBA.

Sarver also "engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees" on several occasions, the league said.

He also yelled and cursed at employees, the league added.

Worth noting: "The investigation made no finding that Mr. Sarver’s workplace misconduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus," the NBA said.

Zoom in: The investigation was led by an outside law firm, and included interviews with 320 people and a review of more than 80,000 records.

The probe also confirmed "instances of workplace misconduct engaged in by Suns employees that were not directly related to Mr. Sarver," the NBA said.

Employees in the organization engaged in "racial insensitivity, mistreatment of female employees, inappropriate commentary related to sex or sexual orientation, and disrespectful communications," per the league.

Representatives of the Suns organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: Sarver will be fined $10 million, which is the maximum amount permitted by the league.

The NBA said it will donate these funds to organizations "committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

Flashback: The investigation began after an ESPN report in November 2021 revealed years of alleged racism, misogyny, and sexual harassment within the Suns organization.

Former and current team employees described a toxic work environment in the report.

The big picture: The NBA opened an investigation into former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling on allegations of racist and sexist behavior back in 2014. The owner was then banned from the league.

