With a tentative agreement in place to avoid a freight railway strike as of early Thursday morning, Amtrak is now working to resume service for trains it had canceled ahead of a potential railroad workers strike.

Why it matters: A strike would have had profound ripple effects on the supply chain and economy, driving up prices even more as inflation remains high.

Catch up fast: Amtrak workers are not involved in the labor dispute between the country's largest freight railroad companies and their workers. However, most of the passenger railroad's long routes use track owned and maintained by the freight railroads, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

With the strike looming, Amtrak announced Wednesday that it was canceling all of its long-distance routes starting Thursday. With the new deal in place those trains can be rescheduled.

What they're saying: "Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out directly to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures," the company said in a statement.