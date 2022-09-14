14 mins ago - Economy & Business
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential railway strike
Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance routes starting Thursday in response to a potential railroad workers strike.
Why it matters: Amtrak workers are not involved in the labor dispute between the country's largest freight railroad companies and their workers, but most of the passenger railroad's long routes use track owned and maintained by the freight railroads.
