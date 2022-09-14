A Northeastern University staff member was being treated for minor injuries after a package sent to its Holmes Hall campus in Boston detonated as they opened it on Tuesday night, the school told CNN.

Details: Northeastern University Police Department tweeted just before 10pm that the scene was "contained" and the NUPD was working with city police to secure the area. The FBI said in an emailed statement it's "aware of the incident and coordinating with our law enforcement partners."

The Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed in a statement that multiple EMS units responded to reports of an explosion in Leon Street and one patient was treated and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

