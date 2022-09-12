Trump objects to DOJ's proposed special master candidates

Former President Trump's legal team on Monday filed a motion objecting to the special master candidates proposed last week by the Department of Justice to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: "There are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in this case," Trump's lawyers write, adding that "it is more respectful to the candidates" to withhold the reasons for opposition "from a public, and likely to be widely circulated, pleading."

Trump's legal team is asking "for permission to specifically express our objections to the Government’s nominees only at such time that the Court specifies a desire to obtain and consider that information."

The big picture: The DOJ last week, following the order of Judge Aileen Cannon, proposed two special master candidates.

The DOJ's proposed candidates are Barbara S. Jones, a retired judge who was nominated by former President Clinton, and Thomas B. Griffith, a retired appeals judge who was nominated by former President George W. Bush.

Catch up quick: Trump on Monday also asked Cannon to reject the DOJ's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

