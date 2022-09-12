Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review

Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's dispute with the Justice Department over his handling of classified documents after his time in office.

Driving the news: "In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records," Trump's lawyers wrote in the filing.

The lawyers added that there "is ... a risk of irreparable injury to President Trump if the documents are not first reviewed by a neutral third party," the filing said.

The big picture: The DOJ last week appealed Cannon's ruling that a special master should be appointed to sift through the evidence at Trump's Florida residence.

The DOJ also filed a motion for a partial stay of Cannon's order, pending an appeal, saying that the intelligence community's review "cannot be readily segregated" from the criminal investigation.

"Moreover, the government and the public are irreparably injured when a criminal investigation of matters involving risks to national security is enjoined," the DOJ wrote in the motion for a stay.

Both Trump and the DOJ on Friday each filed a list of proposed special master candidates to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.