Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Russia's military after Ukrainian forces regained large swaths of territory from the Russian Army in Ukraine's northeast over the weekend.

Why it matters: Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic in 2007.

What he's saying: "They have made mistakes and I think they will draw the necessary conclusions," Kadyrov said in an audio message posted to his Telegram account on Sunday, translated by the Guardian.