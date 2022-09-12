Gas prices keep plunging

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gasoline prices continue to tumble throughout the U.S., taking the starch out of the stiff rise in inflation and cheering up consumers.

Why it matters: Average national gasoline prices hit $5.02 a gallon back in June, amplifying the national fixation on inflation.

Driving the news: According to AAA, a gallon of regular was an average of $3.74 on Friday, more than 25% lower than the June peak.

Yes, but: Not everyone's experience at the pump will mirror the national average.

California typically has some of the most expensive gas because the state requires refiners to produce a blend that meets more stringent anti-pollution requirements than much of the rest of the country.

California also has higher than average gasoline taxes, which add to the cost at the pump.

What we're watching: The futures prices for "reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending," or RBOB. This wholesale gasoline benchmark tends to move in advance of the retail gasoline prices you see while filling up.