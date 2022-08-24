Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Lower gas prices are making everyone feel a little better.

Americans — especially wealthier ones — cheered up a bit this month, according to a measure of consumer sentiment released today as part of the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. The results were attributed to falling gas prices, and a stock market rebound.

What's happening: In August, consumer sentiment among adults in households earning more than $100,000 improved by 6.8%, Morning Consult found. For those in households earning less than $50,000, sentiment gained by 4.2%, according to the data.

Zoom out: The streak that culminated with this year's "bummer summer" is broken. Consumer sentiment had fallen month over month since last year, when the Delta variant crushed hopes for a "hot vax summer," and inflation kept surging.

We're still feeling badly though. "American consumer are still very negative about the economy," said Jesse Wheeler, an economic analyst at Morning Consult.

The big story here is that sentiment did not decline any further, he said.

What to watch: Was this a blip? The stock market is in limbo at the moment, with investors uncertain about the future of Federal Reserve rate hikes. And gas prices are notoriously volatile. Stay tuned.