Internal threats to democracy make the U.S. weaker and open the door for other nations to question the U.S.' commitment to its purported values, Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Why it matters: The deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and increasing threats against members of Congress in recent years have shone a greater spotlight on the dangers of domestic extremism.

What they're saying: Harris described internal threats to democracy as "very dangerous and I think it is very harmful. And it makes us weaker."

Harris pointed to elected officials who refuse to condemn the Capitol riot and secretary of state races being run by people who deny the results of the 2020 election.

"I think what it sends is a signal that causes people to question, 'Hey, is America still valuing what they talk about?' — which is the integrity of democracies, which means protecting a rule of law and the sanctity of these systems and speaking up when they are attacked," Harris said.

"I'm very concerned about it," she said, adding that "we're starting to allow people to call into question our commitment to those principles. And that's a shame."

Worth noting: During the interview Harris also spoke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the court is "an activist court."