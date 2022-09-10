Ex-White House lawyer says Trump’s in more trouble over Jan. 6 than Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump may face more legal trouble over the Jan. 6 riots than the Mar-a-Lago document search, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News.
The big picture: Cobb said Trump has a "very high" chance of indictment over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and not specifically the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and document seizure.
Driving the news: “I think the president is in serious legal water, not so much because of the search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding,” Cobb told CBS News. “That was the first time in American history that a president unconstitutionally attempted to remain in power illegally.”
- He said that Trump violated the Consitution by giving comfort to the Jan. 6 rioters, and for the "three hours of inaction with regard to what was happening on the grounds of the Capitol."
- “That clearly gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists,” he told CBS News.
- Cobb said the FBI's investigation into the documents is likely focusing on crimes related to Jan. 6 and trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Flashback: Cobb is another Trump ally to hint that the walls may be closing in on the former president.
- William Barr, who was the attorney general under Trump, said the Department of Justice is "getting very close" to having enough evidence to indict Trump, per CNBC.
- Donald Trump's former attorney Alan Dershowitz said last week that the DOJ has enough evidence to indict Trump, but he doesn't expect it to happen, Axios reports.
What's next: Cobb told CBS he thinks Trump's actions related to Jan. 6 could bar him from running for president.
