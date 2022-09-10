Ex-White House lawyer says Trump’s in more trouble over Jan. 6 than Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump may face more legal trouble over the Jan. 6 riots than the Mar-a-Lago document search, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News.

The big picture: Cobb said Trump has a "very high" chance of indictment over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and not specifically the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and document seizure.

Driving the news: “I think the president is in serious legal water, not so much because of the search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding,” Cobb told CBS News. “That was the first time in American history that a president unconstitutionally attempted to remain in power illegally.”

He said that Trump violated the Consitution by giving comfort to the Jan. 6 rioters, and for the "three hours of inaction with regard to what was happening on the grounds of the Capitol."

“That clearly gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists,” he told CBS News.

Cobb said the FBI's investigation into the documents is likely focusing on crimes related to Jan. 6 and trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Flashback: Cobb is another Trump ally to hint that the walls may be closing in on the former president.

William Barr, who was the attorney general under Trump, said the Department of Justice is "getting very close" to having enough evidence to indict Trump, per CNBC.

Donald Trump's former attorney Alan Dershowitz said last week that the DOJ has enough evidence to indict Trump, but he doesn't expect it to happen, Axios reports.

What's next: Cobb told CBS he thinks Trump's actions related to Jan. 6 could bar him from running for president.

