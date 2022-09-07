Five Texas Department of Public Safety have been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday.

Driving the news: Two of those officers who were on site during the Robb Elementary School shooting, which killed 19 students and two teachers, have been suspended with pay, the DPS confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw announced last month an internal review into the conduct of the department's officers during the shooting.

Texas DPS spokesperson Travis Considine told ABC News that review had been completed, adding the department would not publicly identify the five officers facing investigation.

The big picture: Local and state law enforcement officials in Texas have faced fierce criticism for their response to the May 24 shooting , particularly over why it took s long for officers to confront the shooter.

A Texas House of Representatives committee's investigative report in July found "systemic failures" by authorities during the shooting. DPS personnel were among the local, state and federal law enforcement officers who didn't take sufficient action to stop the massacre, per the report.

Of note: The Texas DPS released a July email from McCraw to department staff on Tuesday outlining a new policing policy in response to the Uvalde massacre.