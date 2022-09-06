Skip to main content
Barr: DOJ should appeal ruling granting Trump's special master request

Shawna Chen
Then-Attorney General William Barr holds a 2020 news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Photo: Michael Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

Former Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Department of Justice should appeal the ruling that granted former President Trump's request for a special master in the review of classified documents retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Why it matters: The decision, handed down by Trump-appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon, puts a temporary stop to the DOJ's review of the material and could hinder the agency's ability to pursue its investigation.

For the record: A special master is usually a third party, such as a retired judge, who reviews the documents and determines whether it is protected by attorney-client privilege or other legal doctrines.

What he's saying: "The opinion, I think, was wrong, and I think the government should appeal it," Barr, who served in the Trump administration, told Fox News.

  • "It's deeply flawed in a number of ways. I don't think the appointment of a special master is going to hold up, but even if it does, I don't see it fundamentally changing the trajectory."
  • "I think the fundamental dynamics of the case are set," he added. "The government has very strong evidence of what it really needs to determine whether charges are appropriate."

Worth noting: Barr previously called Trump's request for a special master a "waste of time" and a "red herring."

