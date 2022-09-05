Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an ABC News interview shared Sunday that Russia's occupying forces were using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a "weapon."

What he's saying: Zelensky said in the interview airing Monday that the threat of Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine and its six reactors was akin to "six Chernobyls" — a reference to the 1986 nuclear disaster in the northern region of Soviet Ukraine.

"It means the biggest danger in Europe," he told ABC's David Muir in the interview from Ukraine's presidential office. "So, they occupied it. So that ... means that they use [it as a] nuclear weapon."

Zelensky added that there "shouldn't be any military equipment on the territory" and there" shouldn't be the workers of nuclear power plant who are surrounded by people with firearms."

The big picture: Russian forces have since March occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant — which continues to be staffed by Ukrainian workers as have seen weeks of heavy shelling that Kyiv and Moscow have blamed on each other.

State of play: The IAEA said in a statement Saturday the plant's "connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line" following renewed shelling in the area.