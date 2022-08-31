Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the agency seeks to establish a permanent presence at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine,.

Why it matters: Grossi, who also arrived with a team of 13 other experts in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, is expected to inspect the nuclear plant later this week to help avoid a potential nuclear catastrophe set off by military activity near the facility stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has been occupied by the Russian military since March, but is still operated by its Ukrainian staff.

Ukraine's nuclear agency warned last week there's a risk of hydrogen and radioactive leaks from the plant as a result of nearby artillery shelling damaging the facility's infrastructure.

What they're saying: "The mission will take a few days," Grossi told reporters Wednesday after arriving in Zaporizhzhia city.

"And if we are able to establish a permanent presence — or a continued presence, better said — then it is going to be prolonged. But this first segment — so to speak — is going to take a few days."

The other side: Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said in a social media post on Wednesday that "Russia welcomes this intention," referring to a permanent IAEA presence at the facility.

The big picture: Recently, both Ukraine and Russia have reported regular shelling in the vicinity of the plant.

Both countries have blamed each other for the shelling and accused each other of planning to conduct "false flag" attacks on the plant. Each denied the others' allegations.

While seizing the facility in March, Russian tanks fired their guns while near the plant's reactors, setting fire to a training building outside of the main facility's complex.

The nuclear power station temporarily lost connection to the Ukrainian power grid twice last week for the first time in the history of the plant, triggering the emergency protection systems of the plant's two operating reactor units, the IAEA said.

Numerous countries and international organizations have condemned the recent military activity near Zaporizhzhia and have called on Russia to remove its military personnel and weaponry from the plant.

