Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power grid

Ukraine's state nuclear company said Thursday that the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was fully disconnected from Ukraine's power grid "for the first time in the history of the plant."

Why it matters: Energoatom said the final transmission line linking Zaporizhzhia's two operating reactors to the power grid "was cut-off twice" from "fires at ash pits" near the plant.

The company said the plant's three other transmission lines were damaged from previous Russian shelling.

The plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has been occupied by the Russian military since March.

What they're saying: "There are currently no comments on the operation of automation and safety systems. Start-up operations are underway to connect one of the power units to the grid," Energoatom said in the statement.

The plant is still receiving power from Ukraine's grid from another transmission line, its statement added.

NetBlocks, a network disruptions and shutdowns observatory, confirmed Thursday that there was "a major disruption to communications at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."

The big picture: Ukrainian officials warned last week the Russia was planning a "false flag" attack on the plant; Russia levied the same accusation against Ukraine.

The countries have also blamed each other for the shelling of areas around the plant.

Numerous countries and international organizations have condemned the recent military activity near the plant and called on Russia to remove its military personnel and weaponry from the plant.

President Emmanuel Macron's office said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant's condition.

