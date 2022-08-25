Skip to main content
Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power grid

Jacob Knutson
A Russian soldier near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the town of Energodar in May 2022.
A Russian soldier near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the town of Energodar in May 2022. Photo: Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine's state nuclear company said Thursday that the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was fully disconnected from Ukraine's power grid "for the first time in the history of the plant."

Why it matters: Energoatom said the final transmission line linking Zaporizhzhia's two operating reactors to the power grid "was cut-off twice" from "fires at ash pits" near the plant.

  • The company said the plant's three other transmission lines were damaged from previous Russian shelling.
  • The plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has been occupied by the Russian military since March.

What they're saying: "There are currently no comments on the operation of automation and safety systems. Start-up operations are underway to connect one of the power units to the grid," Energoatom said in the statement.

  • The plant is still receiving power from Ukraine's grid from another transmission line, its statement added.
  • NetBlocks, a network disruptions and shutdowns observatory, confirmed Thursday that there was "a major disruption to communications at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."

The big picture: Ukrainian officials warned last week the Russia was planning a "false flag" attack on the plant; Russia levied the same accusation against Ukraine.

  • The countries have also blamed each other for the shelling of areas around the plant.
  • Numerous countries and international organizations have condemned the recent military activity near the plant and called on Russia to remove its military personnel and weaponry from the plant.
  • President Emmanuel Macron's office said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant's condition.

