Canada police say 1 suspect found dead after mass stabbings

Police in Canada police said one of the two suspects in the weekend's mass stabbings in Saskatchewan province was found dead Monday and they're still searching for the other, whom they believe is his brother.

Driving the news: The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in one of two sites where 10 people were stabbed to death and 18 others injured on Sunday, police said. He had "visible injuries," but these "are not believed to be self inflicted," said Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, a briefing.

Police are still searching for the other suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, whom they believe may be injured following the attacks across 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

They believe he may be in provincial capital Regina. "Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes," Blackmore said. "We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him."

