Canada police search for 2 men after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings

Rebecca Falconer
Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, speaking at a news conference.
Canadian police said they're searching for two suspects after stabbing attacks across Saskatchewan province left 10 people dead and 15 others wounded on Sunday.

Driving the news: Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said at a briefing that the stabbings occurred in 13 locations across James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

A screenshot of a Canadian police tweet warning people to shelter in place due to the stabbing attacks.
Screenshot: RCMP Saskatchewan/Twitter

Details: "We believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects, and others have been attacked randomly," Blackmore said.

  • She noted that there "may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals."
  • Police named the suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, whom they said who may be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a statement that "additional members of law enforcement have been deployed across Mosaic Stadium and the surrounding area" for the CFL team's football game.

What they're saying: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Sunday evening that he's "closely monitoring" the situation in Saskatchewan.

  • "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking," he said. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,”

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

