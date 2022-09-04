Canadian police said they're searching for two suspects after stabbing attacks across Saskatchewan province left 10 people dead and 15 others wounded on Sunday.

Driving the news: Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said at a briefing that the stabbings occurred in 13 locations across James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Screenshot: RCMP Saskatchewan/Twitter

Details: "We believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects, and others have been attacked randomly," Blackmore said.

She noted that there "may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals."

Police named the suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, whom they said who may be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a statement that "additional members of law enforcement have been deployed across Mosaic Stadium and the surrounding area" for the CFL team's football game.

What they're saying: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Sunday evening that he's "closely monitoring" the situation in Saskatchewan.

"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking," he said. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,”

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.