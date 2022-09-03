Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that Texans who are victims of rape can take emergency contraception, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Why it matters: Abbott's comments come as Texas has enacted an abortion ban that makes no allowances for incest or rape victims. However, access to contraceptives and the pill known as 'Plan B' remains legal.

What he said: “We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Abbott said in a segment that will play Sunday on "Lone Star Politics," per the Dallas Morning News.

“By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place. With regard to reporting it to law enforcement, that will ensure that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted.”

State of play: Texas' abortion law — the 2021 Heartbeat Act — currently does not have exceptions for rape and incest.

The law urges individuals to sue anyone who assists others with abortion, Axios' Michael Mooney writes. It also makes performing an abortion a felony with a $100,000 fine and prison sentence.

Last year, Abbott signed a bill into law that prevented physicians and providers from distributing abortion-inducing drugs after the seven-week mark of the pregnancy, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Worth noting: A majority of Texas voters do not support a complete ban on abortions, according to 2022 polling from the Texas Politics Project at UT.

