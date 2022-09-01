Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Wednesday night the arrival of a bus of migrants from his state to Chicago for the first time.

The big picture: Texas has spent over $12 million bussing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., which, like Chicago, have Democrat mayors, per Axios' Herb Scribner.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have asked for federal aid to assist as they respond to the thousands of migrants sent from Texas.

Driving the news: Abbott is taking the action to protest the Biden administration's border policies.

He tweeted Wednesday he'll continue "bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border."

Details: A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said in a statement Wednesday evening he was notified that about 60 migrants were en route from Texas and vowed officials would greet them with "dignity and respect."