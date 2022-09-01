Skip to main content
Texas buses migrants to 3rd Democrat-run city

Rebecca Falconer
A migrant bus from Texas arrives at the Port Authority terminal in New York, the United States, on Aug. 29.
A migrant bus from Texas arrives at the Port Authority terminal in New York City on Monday. Photo: Emma Li/Xinhua via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Wednesday night the arrival of a bus of migrants from his state to Chicago for the first time.

The big picture: Texas has spent over $12 million bussing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., which, like Chicago, have Democrat mayors, per Axios' Herb Scribner.

Driving the news: Abbott is taking the action to protest the Biden administration's border policies.

  • He tweeted Wednesday he'll continue "bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border."

Details: A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said in a statement Wednesday evening he was notified that about 60 migrants were en route from Texas and vowed officials would greet them with "dignity and respect."

  • "We understand that many are fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments," he added. "We will respond with essential services ... and our community partners have been working diligently to provide a safety net."
