The European gas market just got weirder

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

In the latest example of the seemingly absurd state of Europe's energy markets, natural gas prices plunged 30% this week — just as Russia officially cut off supplies Wednesday.

Why it matters: The juxtaposition of cratering prices, just as Europe's biggest supplier of gas turns off the taps, underscores how Europe's market-based energy system has been fundamentally broken amid the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

State of play: Last week prices rose an astonishing 40%. As of now, they're still more than 10 times higher than they were at the start of 2021.

Russia says the latest supply cut-off is for maintenance purposes. Few believe it. The pipeline has been running at just 20% capacity of late.

What's next: European regulators say they're going step in and take action, likely imposing some sort of price controls.