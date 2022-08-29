With the days turning shorter, Europe is facing a dire energy crisis that is increasingly testing political leaders and the public.

Why it matters: The ability of European countries to keep the lights and heat on this winter depends on how this crisis is managed.

A failure to secure adequate energy supplies could lead to political unrest and economic turmoil.

The big picture: The narrative has shifted from a threatening situation requiring urgent action to near certain peril that could cause the EU to dive into the depths of a recession, with worldwide knock-on effects.

Threat level: Energy prices continue to spike to record levels nearly every day, as Russia throttles back its shipments of natural gas to the EU in retaliation for Ukraine-related sanctions.

Last week, the U.K.'s energy regulator announced an 80% hike to the price cap that gas suppliers can charge customers, with another increase to come in January.

Price spikes could threaten lives this winter, as people have to choose between food and heat.

According to Reuters, the benchmark European gas price has jumped by at least 550% in the past year.

What's next: European Union energy ministers are likely to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days.

Some leaders, such as the prime minister of the Czech Republic, are seeking an EU-wide solution.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, signaled her support for reforming the bloc's electricity markets on Monday.

"The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current market design," von der Leyen said via Twitter this morning.

"We are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market."

Catch up fast: The EU's 27 member states agreed in July to voluntarily cut gas consumption by 15% through March 2023.

Under that agreement, there is an option to impose mandatory gas consumption cuts.

Yes, but: Such measures may be difficult, given the diverse energy mix of countries within the bloc.

Also, it is clear that countries like Germany are rushing to fill their natural gas reserves for the cold season. But Europe will still need considerable imports — this time in the form of liquified natural gas — to get through the winter.

Between the lines: The situation in the U.K. illustrates the political pressures on leaders to act.

After last week's price hikes, a debate is raging over whether to cut taxes to reduce costs on residents, make direct payments to help people withstand the price spikes, or both.

What we're watching: With energy markets blinking red, the actions taken in the next few weeks will help determine how Europe fares this winter, and how high citizens' bills will climb.