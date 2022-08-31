Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone

Taiwan's Kinmen Defense Command said it fired warning shots at a Chinese military drone off the self-governing island's coast on Tuesday.

Why it matters: There have been heightened tension between Beijing and Taipei since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visited Taiwan earlier this month, but this is the first time such warning shots have been fired, per Reuters.

What they're saying: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said earlier Tuesday that the island's military would undertake "strong countermeasures" against any provocations, according to Reuters.

"We will not provoke disputes, and we will exercise self-restraint, but it does not mean that we will not counter," she added.

China's government did not immediately comment on the incident.

The big picture: The Chinese military began live ammunition drills near Taiwan for several days in the wake of Pelosi's visit.

China's ambassador to Washington warned earlier this month that Beijing would regard further visits to Taipei by U.S. officials, U.S. arms sales or naval activity near Taiwan as provocations that would further destabilize relations with the United States.

However, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) became the last Friday the latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan.

